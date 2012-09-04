Video exclusive: How to play Maroon 5's She Will Be Loved

She Will Be Loved is one of Maroon 5's first and biggest hits, and in the exclusive video lesson above, guitarist James Valentine shows you how he performs the song live.

Released in 2004, the bossa nova-tinged track is the third single from Maroon 5's debut album, Songs About Jane. Written by Adam Levine and Valentine, She Will Be Loved reached number five in the US, number four in the UK, and in Australia it all the way to number one. (The song has sold over two million downloads worldwide.)

As Valentine notes in the video, the version that he and Levine perform live differs from the album recording, and in the lesson, playing a cherry red Gibson ES-335, he demonstrates how he makes triple use of his right hand, gently fingerpicking chords and bass notes while working effective percussive patterns, all at the same time.

You can purchase the 10th anniversary of Songs About Jane on iTunes. And, of course, there's Maroon 5's latest album, Overexposed, which you can snatch up right here.

