Paul Van Dyk's favourite music software

“I used to do most of my productions in Logic, and then five or six years ago I started with Ableton in my live setup. The more I learnt about the program, the more I started making music with it.

“For my latest album, 90% of it was produced, composed and arranged in Ableton. To me it has a more organic, natural flow. It seems much faster, too - if you have an idea, it’s quicker to make it happen.

“Of course, you can make a lot of mistakes in Ableton. When it comes to the different elements, you have to be very careful with what you use. Drums should really be within the beat as otherwise they lose their kick, their impact. You really need to handle that program well in order to have things sounding right. So in that way Logic is easier, but in terms of composing, I prefer Ableton these days.”

