Music For All/Andertons charity auction bonanza

Brian May and Monty Python signed guitars are just two of the lots available

On Saturday 5th July Lee & Peter Anderton invited staff, customers, suppliers, family & friends to join them to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Andertons Music Co. Over 350 guests attended the black tie party, hosted inside Guildford's prestigious Cathedral.

As a way of giving something back to the industry that has looked after Andertons for 50 years, Lee and Peter Anderton decided that the event would also raise money and awareness for the charity Music for All.

In addition to a personal donation of £5000 from Peter and Lee Anderton, over £20,000 worth of interesting musical equipment was on show in advance of a special auction starting on 21st July.

Here's a full list of items up for grabs