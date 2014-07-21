Music For All/Andertons charity auction bonanza

On Saturday 5th July Lee & Peter Anderton invited staff, customers, suppliers, family & friends to join them to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Andertons Music Co. Over 350 guests attended the black tie party, hosted inside Guildford's prestigious Cathedral.
As a way of giving something back to the industry that has looked after Andertons for 50 years, Lee and Peter Anderton decided that the event would also raise money and awareness for the charity Music for All.
In addition to a personal donation of £5000 from Peter and Lee Anderton, over £20,000 worth of interesting musical equipment was on show in advance of a special auction starting on 21st July.
Bidding is open now. To find out more about the lots and how to bid head over to the auction page here.
Here's a full list of items up for grabs
- Bass scratchplate signed by Oasis and more at V festival 2005
- Brian May guitar signed by Brian May
- Chapman ML-2 Signed by Rob Chapman, Rabea Massaad and Lee Anderton
- Faith FS3TM/01 one-off prototype Neptune made from Indonesian Tamarind
- Fender 60th Anniversary Commemorative USA Strat
- Gibson Peace Les Paul
- Ibanez S570B-WH Guitar signed by Herman Li
- Vintage V300 acoustic signed by John Hornby Skewes
- Paiste 3000 series 18" Thin Crash, owned and sign by Nick Mason and used on a fair number of Pink Floyd recordings
- Korg MS-20 Synth signed by Primal Scream
- Line 6 DL4 Delay Pedal signed by Razorlight
- Marshall JTM145 head and cab signed by Lee Anderton and Danny Thomas (Head of Marshall Custom Shop)
- Orange Andertons OR50th Anniversary 50w and PPC412 Speaker cab in Andertons Blue
- Peavey SC3 Guitar signed by Monty Python crew
- Peavey Classic 30 in Andertons Blue
- PRS SE Bernie Marsden Signature Guitar signed by Bernie Marsden
- Roland AIRA TR-8 signed by Goldie
- Limited Edition Music Man Albert Lee Guitar signed by Albert Lee
- TC Electronic BG250 208 Bass Combo signed by Mastadon
- Victory V30 signed by Martin Kidd
- Martin DXK2AE Dreadnought with Koa HPL top, back and sides
- Sabian Holy China 17 inch and Holy China 19 inch both signed by Chad Smith
- Yamaha GAC3R Guitar with 50th Anniversary Commemorative Paper Insert
- Yamaha LL16D Guitar with 50th Anniversary Commemorative Paper Insert