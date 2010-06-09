COMPETITION: Win tickets to The JD Set

JD fender stratocaster

Jack Daniel's will be making music history and bringing a ray of light to Glasgow when Silver Columns, Malcolm Middleton, James Yuill, Cocknbullkid and Casiokids join forces for an incredible JD Set that promises to deliver an unforgettable reworking of Madonna's finest musical moments.

The artists mastered their collaborations during a week of intensive studio sessions, to create new versions of tracks such as Vogue, Like A Prayer and Holiday. These will be unveiled live in spectacular true blue fashion at The JD Set gig.

The prize

MusicRadar has four tickets for you and your mates to attend this exclusive gig, which takes place at O2 ABC Glasgow on Thursday 17 June. The prize includes accommodation and £100 per person towards travel. Behind the scenes action from the studio sessions and gigs will be screened on Channel 4, NME TV and on thejdset.co.uk.

The Jack Daniel's-branded Fender Stratocaster has been signed by all the artists on the bill especially for The JD Set competition.

Malcolm Middleton said: "A bunch of musicians worshipping at the temple of a modern day idol, what's not to get excited about?"

To enter, just answer this question: What is Madonna's full name?

A. Madonna Louise Ciccone



B. Madge Bishop



C. Madonna Leon

Competition deadline: 9 June 2010.

The jd set poster

History

The JD Set London took place on 5 May paying homage to Human League. The JD Set Manchester, 27 May, was dedicated to punk pioneers the Buzzcocks. Watch the awesome collection of collaborations from these gigs on thejdset.co.uk where you'll catch Tim Burgess performing You Say You Don't Love Me with The Whip, Mike Joyce (ex-Smiths) on drums and many more.

For the past three years The JD Set has partnered members of musical royalty with hot new names from the underground in gigs up and down the UK. Stand out performances have come from Peter Hook and The Wombats, Hugh Cornwall and The Hours, Don Letts and Little Boots plus David Gedge and the chart-topping Temper Trap.

