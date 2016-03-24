9 of the best multi-effects guitar pedals for beginners

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: multi-effects pedals are the best possible way for guitarists to take their first steps into the world of effects.

For one, pedals can be a daunting prospect, filled with multi-coloured boxes of all shapes, sizes and tonal promises; but multi-effects units cover just about every sound under the sun, giving you a broad overview of different kinds of effects, so you can figure out which suit your style of playing - and which aren't your cup of tea.

These fully functioned units can act as springboards to bigger pedalboard rigs or, given the quality of multi-effects available today, provide you with a full palette of tones that will serve you well for years of recording and gigging.

Best of all, multi-effects offer the best effect-per-pound/dollar ratio money can buy - and that’s certainly true of our beginner picks here, all of which cost under £200/$300. Read on, and dive in…