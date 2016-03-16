6 of the best guitar practice amps

Here are six of the best practice amps for beginners, to get you kickstarted on your quest for guitar stardom.

Blackstar’s ID:Core range is aimed squarely at beginner guitarists, but it packs a varied feature set into a relatively small and excellent value-for-money package. The ID:10 has two three-inch five-watt speakers, onboard effects, reverb and an array of tones; plus, it’s programmable, too.

We said: “A superbly featured first amp - a no-brainer. A lot of fun for the cash!”

4.5 out of 5

