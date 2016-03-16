6 of the best guitar practice amps
Blackstar ID:Core
Here are six of the best practice amps for beginners, to get you kickstarted on your quest for guitar stardom.
Blackstar’s ID:Core range is aimed squarely at beginner guitarists, but it packs a varied feature set into a relatively small and excellent value-for-money package. The ID:10 has two three-inch five-watt speakers, onboard effects, reverb and an array of tones; plus, it’s programmable, too.
We said: “A superbly featured first amp - a no-brainer. A lot of fun for the cash!”
4.5 out of 5
Read our full Blackstar ID:Core Stereo 20 review
BUY: Blackstar ID:Core Stereo 20 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater
Yamaha THR-10C
Yamaha’s THR is intended as a ‘third amp’ for experienced guitarists, but there’s no reason why beginners shouldn’t also make use of its excellent stereo sound and range of onboard amp models and effects.
It’s a superb practice tool, too, with an aux input and specially designed iPhone app that enables you to play along to (and even manipulateplaybackof)your favourite tunes.
We said: “For home and practice, the quality of sound is truly outstanding.”
4.5 out of 5
Read our full Yamaha THR10C review
BUY: Yamaha THR10C currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Fender Mustang
Fender’s beginner’s amp range offers superb value for money, and its digital amp models and effects have recently been updated to include more emulations of classic hardware, along with superb onboard digital reverb.
We said: “Pretty much every sound you can imagine, and a whole load more that you can’t.”
4.5 out of 5
Read our full Fender Mustang III review
BUY: Fender Mustang III currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Vox Soundbox Mini
The styling has a hint of 80s boombox about it, and the Soundbox Mini can be powered by batteries and used as a music player on-the-go.
But it also adds modelled guitar, bass and keyboard presets (including its maker’s AC30), as well as effects, reverb and Korg’s ‘Acoustage’ technology to the mix.
We said: “A serious desktop-amp contender, thanks to the broad range of tones and the impressive 3D effects of Acoustage.”
4 out of 5
Read our full Vox Soundbox Mini review
BUY: Vox Soundbox Mini currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
US: Full Compass
Peavey Vypyr VIP 3
Peavey’s affordable and innovative range of practice combos is built for use with acoustic, electric or bass guitars, and each one comes packed with tweakable digital models of amps and effects, plus an optional heavy-duty foot controller.
We said: “Decent tones for the money. Light and compact. Endlessly tweakable.”
4.5 out of 5
Read our full Peavey Vypyr VIP 3 review
BUY: Peavey Vypyr VIP 3 currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Orange Micro Crush Pix
If you’re on a real economy drive but still want to make some noise, you could do worse than test out the teeny, yet surprisingly throaty, Orange Mini Crush Pix.
Its four-inch speaker offers clean and crunchy tones with a slightly fuller bass response than most of its rivals, and it has a built-in tuner, too.
We said: “Best-suited to crunchy indie sounds and gritty tones, the Micro Crush Pix is a decent mini amp.”
4 out of 5
Read our full Orange Micro Crush Pix review
BUY: Orange Micro Crush Pix currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Full Compass