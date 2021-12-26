7 tips for better guitar practice

BEST OF 2021: If you feel like you're not progressing with your guitar playing it's good to take a look at how you can liven up your habits when it comes to learning. Because if you're not enjoying practice time, you're less likely to invest in it. So here's some ideas to get you started on changing things up for the better…

1. Mix it up

(Image credit: Nico De Pasquale Photography / Getty)

For a lot of us, the idea of a practice session filled with scales and sight reading isn't thrilling. So mix things up – start by working on two minutes of scales, chords or theory in between 10-minute bursts of playing what you do like. It’s an easy way to learn the tough stuff while keeping things varied for yourself.

2. Visualise scales and chords

(Image credit: Future)

Just learned a new chord? Or a scale? Look at your fingers as you play it. It might sound obvious, but visual cues are as important as getting the ‘feel’ down.

3. Revise

(Image credit: Richard Bailey / Getty)

Listen to a song you’re learning and say the chord names as they change in the song or visualise the fretboard and imagine yourself playing the parts.

You’re effectively ‘revising’ the songs so when you’re next on your guitar you won’t have to remind yourself how it goes.

4. Netflix and scales

(Image credit: yacobchuk / Getty)

You can still keep your hands limber by playing scales, exercises and licks on your unplugged electric guitar or acoustic guitar while you’re watching your favourite shows. This puts the guitar in your hands on a daily basis to help build strength and dexterity.

5. Jam along

(Image credit: DigitalVision / Getty )

Shows on TV usually have music, so try playing along and complement the mood. Or use the radio as a kind of lucky dip jamming machine.

Jam along with the minor pentatonic scale starting at the 1st fret. Move up a fret at a time until it starts to sound good (ie, you’ve found the right key).

6. Less tone, more play

(Image credit: Line 6)

Don’t lose track of time thinking about how your guitar sounds. It’s all too easy to jam aimlessly while scrolling through the presets on a multi-effects pedal!

When you’re experimenting with your sound, try to include new chords and licks so that your gear time isn’t dead practice time.

(Image credit: Antenna / Getty)

Practice is easier when you have a companion. Arrange a time to jam with a friend and pick a song or an exercise to work on together. You’re more likely to stick to your appointment and you can take turns accompanying each other as you try out new ideas.

