Grab 25% off this limited-edition Fender Bassbreaker 15W combo – just $549 at Musician's Friend for Black Friday

Black Friday 2019 is practically here and we’re starting to see some truly amazing Black Friday guitar deals rocking up – not least from Musician’s Friend .

Take this belter, for example. The online retailer is offering this awesome limited-edition Fender Bassbreaker 15W combo for just $549.99. That’s a massive $200 - over 25% - off the $749.99 RRP!

Unlike the standard Bassbreaker 15W, which comes in a monochrome color scheme, this model is characterised by a cool blonde finish.

And this amp’s performance is equally classy. Packing three 12AX7 preamp tubes, which feed into a pair of EL84 power tubes, it delivers a tone that’s both modern and tight.

You also get a whole range of recording-friendly features, including an XLR line output and switchable speaker emulation. Elsewhere, digital hall reverb will enable you to optimize your ambient tone.

The Bassbreaker 15W is undoubtedly one of the best combo amps in its bracket – and with Musician's Friend slashing the price even further for Black Friday, it’s almost too good to resist.

