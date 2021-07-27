Gibson launches record label and will release new Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators album

Gibson has announced the launch of its own record label and made its first signing with Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.

Slash is arguably the company's most high-profile signature artist, with his signature guitar series recently expanding with a range of Epiphone electric and acoustic guitars, and his next album with Kennedy et al will be released through Gibson Records in partnership with BMG.

Ever since launching Gibson TV at NAMM 2020, the company has becoming ever more proactive in raising the profile of its brands through various media channels and forging new stronger links with its artists. A fully fledged record label seems a logical step, and Cesar Gueikian, brand president of Gibson Brands, said it was a “natural evolution“ for the company.

Having worked so closely with Gibson for so long, I know they will be a label that genuinely supports their artists creatively. Not just me, but all the artists they choose to work with Slash

“Launching a record label that is in service to our artists is the natural evolution of our 127 years of history,“ he said. “Gibson Records will work with Gibson artists to capture, record and promote their music under an artist friendly partnership.

“Gibson Records will keep all of us at Gibson focused on our artist first culture that is engaged and connected to music. We are excited to launch Gibson Records, to announce that Slash is our first signed artist and that we have entered into a label partnership with BMG.”

(Image credit: Gibson Records)

Gibson Records' strategic partnership with BMG, the world's fourth-largest record label, should give it a little more reach with regards distribution and marketing resources.

While there were no further details as to when the first album under Gibson Records might come out, Slash said that it was an honour to sign with the label.

“It's an honor to be the first release on the new Gibson Records,” he said. “It's a zenith in our partnership for sure and having worked so closely with Gibson for so long, I know they will be a label that genuinely supports their artists creatively. Not just me, but all the artists they choose to work with. It's perfect.”

The launch of Gibson Records comes hot on the heels of the company's new G3 Gibson Generation Group, which offers a two-year support programme for up-and-coming artists from around the world. And, of course, it has big plans for new Gibson models in 2021, with signature models incoming for Jerry Cantrell, Tony Iommi, Adam Jones and Nathaniel Rateliff.

See Gibson for more details.