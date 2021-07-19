Hear the talented young guitarists Gibson has chosen for its Generation Group

The Gibson Generation Group (G3) is a group of talented young musicians from around the world who have been chosen to receive one-on-one career growth opportunities, mentoring and develop lasting connections in the music industry from the Gibson Leadership and Cultural Influence teams.

Carter Wilkinson (Image credit: Gibson)

The 2021 Gibson Generation Group includes players – many teenagers – spanning a wide variety of genres of music from countries including China, France, India, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, England, Spain, and the USA.

(Image credit: Gibson)

The musicians will receive "global, one-of-a-kind performance opportunities with music superstars and brand partners, participate in global advertising campaigns, create, and receive quality content and promotion to build their audience to hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide."

(Image credit: Gibson)

There's some incredible talent here and it's great to see Gibson supporting these young artists. So let's hear them…

Esani Dey (Mumbai, India)

A post shared by ESANI DEY OFFICIAL (@esanidey) A photo posted by on

Age: 21

Influences: Greg Howe, John McLaughlin, Pat Metheny

IG: @esanidey

Jayden Tatsciore (Perth, Australia)

A post shared by Jayden Tatasciore 🎸🇦🇺 (@jayden_tatasciore) A photo posted by on

Age: 12

Influences: Synyster Gates, Angus Young, Slash

IG: @jayden_tatasciore

Miyuna (Tokyo, Japan)

Age: 19

Influences: ONE OK ROCK, Koji Tamaki, Ringo Sheena.

IG: @miyuna_miyuna

Gaétan Ponzio (Allaugh, France)

A post shared by Gaétan Ponzio (@gaetan_ponzio) A photo posted by on

Age: 15

Influences: Metallica, Slash, Iron Maiden

IG: @gaetan_ponzio

Kris Niepert (Beijing, China)

Age: 20

Influences: Billie Joe Armstrong, Tom Morello

Weibo: @war_n_t

Asher Belsky (San Francisco, CA, USA)

A post shared by Asher Belsky (@asherbelsky) A photo posted by on

Age: 16

Influences: Derek Trucks, Marcus King, Duane Allman.

IG: @asherbelsky

Irene Esteban Teijeira (Pontevedra, Spain)

Age: 18

Influences: Nirvana, AC/DC.

IG: @furious_monkey_house

Reece Malone (Longview, TX)

Age: 17

Influences: Derek Trucks, Philip Sayce, Eric Gales

IG: @reecemalonemusic

Phoenix Knight (Austin, TX)

A post shared by Phoenix Steel Knight (@phoenix.steel.knight) A photo posted by on

Age: 20

Influences: Tim Henson, Van Halen, Yvette Young.

IG: @phoenix.steel.knight

Jack Goodacre (London, UK)

Age: 16

Influences: John Mayer, Joe Bonamassa, James Bay

IG: @jackgoodacremusic

Diego Flores (Pontevedra, Spain)

Age: 17

Influences: Nirvana, Pixies, grunge music

IG: @furious_monkey_house

Isa Zwart (Emmen, The Netherlands)

Age: 21

Influences: Jimi Hendrix

IG: @isza.official

Ben Goldsmith (New York City, NY, USA)

Age: 16

Influences: John Mayer, Slash, Freddie King.

IG: @bengoldsmithmusic

Noah Eckstein (Dallas, TX, USA)

A post shared by Noah Eckstein | Musician (@noahecksteinmusic) A photo posted by on

Age: 17

Influences: Tommy Emmanuel, The Eagles, Brian May.

IG: @noahecksteinmusic

Mariña Paz Otero (Pontevedra, Spain)

Age: 18

Influences: The Sonics, Foo Fighters

IG: @furious_monkey_house

Otto Jr Lagarhus (Tonsberg, Norway)

A post shared by Otto Junior (@ottojuniormusic) A photo posted by on

Age: 15

Influences: B.B. King, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Chris Cain.

IG: @ottojuniormusic

Sonny French (Nashville, TN, USA)

Age: 14

Influences: Buck Owens & his Buckaroos, Merle Haggard & The Strangers, The Eagles

IG: @sonnyfrenchmusic

Carter Wilkinson (New Orleans, LA, USA)

A post shared by Carter Wilkinson (@carter_wilkinson2) A photo posted by on

Age: 21

Influences: Robben Ford, Philip Sayce, Albert King.

IG: @carter_wilkinson2