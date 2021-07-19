Hear the talented young guitarists Gibson has chosen for its Generation Group

The Gibson Generation Group (G3) is a group of talented young musicians from around the world who have been chosen to receive one-on-one career growth opportunities, mentoring and develop lasting connections in the music industry from the Gibson Leadership and Cultural Influence teams.
The 2021 Gibson Generation Group includes players – many teenagers – spanning a wide variety of genres of music from countries including China, France, India, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, England, Spain, and the USA.
The musicians will receive "global, one-of-a-kind performance opportunities with music superstars and brand partners, participate in global advertising campaigns, create, and receive quality content and promotion to build their audience to hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide."
There's some incredible talent here and it's great to see Gibson supporting these young artists. So let's hear them…
Esani Dey (Mumbai, India)
Age: 21
Influences: Greg Howe, John McLaughlin, Pat Metheny
IG: @esanidey
Jayden Tatsciore (Perth, Australia)
Age: 12
Influences: Synyster Gates, Angus Young, Slash
Miyuna (Tokyo, Japan)
Age: 19
Influences: ONE OK ROCK, Koji Tamaki, Ringo Sheena.
IG: @miyuna_miyuna
Gaétan Ponzio (Allaugh, France)
Age: 15
Influences: Metallica, Slash, Iron Maiden
IG: @gaetan_ponzio
Kris Niepert (Beijing, China)
Age: 20
Influences: Billie Joe Armstrong, Tom Morello
Weibo: @war_n_t
Asher Belsky (San Francisco, CA, USA)
Age: 16
Influences: Derek Trucks, Marcus King, Duane Allman.
IG: @asherbelsky
Irene Esteban Teijeira (Pontevedra, Spain)
Age: 18
Influences: Nirvana, AC/DC.
Reece Malone (Longview, TX)
Age: 17
Influences: Derek Trucks, Philip Sayce, Eric Gales
Phoenix Knight (Austin, TX)
Age: 20
Influences: Tim Henson, Van Halen, Yvette Young.
Jack Goodacre (London, UK)
Age: 16
Influences: John Mayer, Joe Bonamassa, James Bay
Diego Flores (Pontevedra, Spain)
Age: 17
Influences: Nirvana, Pixies, grunge music
Isa Zwart (Emmen, The Netherlands)
Age: 21
Influences: Jimi Hendrix
IG: @isza.official
Ben Goldsmith (New York City, NY, USA)
Age: 16
Influences: John Mayer, Slash, Freddie King.
Noah Eckstein (Dallas, TX, USA)
Age: 17
Influences: Tommy Emmanuel, The Eagles, Brian May.
Mariña Paz Otero (Pontevedra, Spain)
Age: 18
Influences: The Sonics, Foo Fighters
Otto Jr Lagarhus (Tonsberg, Norway)
Age: 15
Influences: B.B. King, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Chris Cain.
IG: @ottojuniormusic
Sonny French (Nashville, TN, USA)
Age: 14
Influences: Buck Owens & his Buckaroos, Merle Haggard & The Strangers, The Eagles
Carter Wilkinson (New Orleans, LA, USA)
Age: 21
Influences: Robben Ford, Philip Sayce, Albert King.