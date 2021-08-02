Gibson adds a trio of limited edition acoustic guitars to its Exclusives Collection

Gibson's Exclusives Collection has been expanded with the addition of three of the Nashville-based guitar giants most-famous acoustic guitar designs in classy Ebony finishes.

The J-45 Standard, SJ-200 Standard and Hummingbird Standard join a host of similarly finished electric guitars from Gibson's core range, plus an ES-335, Les Paul Classic and Les Paul Special in a very Chris Cornell-esque shade of Olive Drab green. Available exclusively via Gibson.com – hence the name – these acoustics offer an understated and limited edition alternative to the mainline models, but with the same build, feel and tone.

Known as the King of the Flat Tops, the SJ-200 has been around since 1937 and has made its name as the songwriter's acoustic. While we are more used to seeing it in Natural or Vintage Sunburst finishes, the solid flame maple back and sides, Sitka spruce top is a familiar tonewood cocktail, and joins a two-piece maple neck with a rounded profile, topped with a 12" radius Indian rosewood fingerboard.

And of course it wouldn't be an SJ-200 without that distinctive rosewood Two-Bar Moustache bridge, the MOP graduated crown inlays, SJ-200 Cream Flower pickguard with border and dots, plus the bound neck and headstock, and the back strip – the finishing touches that helps differentiate it from the J-150.

Gibson Exclusives Collection SJ-200, (Image credit: Gibson)

As for the Hummingbird Standard? Again, even in Ebony it is instantly recognisable, with its decorative pickguard and split parallelogram inlays. Another songwriter's choice, with a most epic, three-dimensional voice that's begging to be strummed, it also has multi-ply binding on the body and neck, though its headstock is unbound.

Solid Sitka spruce on the top, mahogany on the back and sides... It's a time-honoured combination, simply a more understated look than the Vintage Cherry Hummingbirds we are so used to seeing.

Gibson Exclusives Collection Hummingbird Standard (Image credit: Gibson)

Finally, the J-45, which in some senses is the working player's guitar but at $2,749, it is as they say not a cheap date. For this, however, you get the archetypical slope-shouldered dreadnought, and a superbly balanced tone that works well for all kinds of styles.

Again, it has songs in it, with Sitka spruce on top, mahogany on the back and sides, and a mahogany SlimTaper neck making it very approachable. There is no fancy inlay here, no fancy 'guard, but its fingerboard shares its siblings' 12" radius and Indian rosewood build.

Gibson Exclusives Collection J-45 (Image credit: Gibson)

All three acoustics are fitted with Grover Rotomatic tuners with Kidney Button, and come equipped with L.R. Baggs electronics. The J-45 and Hummingbird Standard feature the VTC system, while the SJ-200 Standard is fitted with the Anthem system. All route three guitars route their signal through a 1/4" endpin jack, and all have .

As mentioned above, the J-45 Standard is priced $2,749, while the Hummingbird Standard well set you back $3,849, with the SJ-200 priced $4,649.

The Gibson Exclusives Collection is available now. For more details on specs, or to order, head over to Gibson.