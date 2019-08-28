Gibson's Chris Cornell ES-335 Tribute goes on sale

The Gibson ES-335 Chris Cornell Tribute is now available to order through Gibson authorised dealers.

The semi-hollow electric guitar is limited to 250 units and features much of the same spec as the late Soundgarden frontman's stunning 2013 Artist Series semi-hollow, adding his signature to the headstock via some MOP inlay.

Key features include a three-ply maple/poplar/maple top, back and sides, with spruce bracing, a maple centre block, and a quarter-sawn, rounded-C mahogany neck. It has a pair of Aged Lollartron humbuckers in neck and bridge positions and the usual two volume, two tone and three-way toggle control setup.

As per Cornell's specifications for the 2013 Memphis-built model, the ES-335 Chris Cornell Tribute has "no number" top-hat control knobs.

Hardware-wise, there's a B-7 Bigsby vibrola and a set of kidney bean-style Grover Rotomatic tuners. The 2013 model offered came in Flat Black or Olive Drab Green satin nitro finishes. The Tribute model is only available in the latter.

Gibson announced the ES-335 Chris Cornell Tribute back in January, with the guitar officially unveiled at the Chris Cornell tribute concert, I Am The Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell. The show featured perfomances from the Foo Fighters, Melvins, Metallica and Ryan Adams, plus Cornell’s bands Soundgarden, Temple Of The Dog and Audioslave.

RRP is $3,999 (£3,269 approx). See Gibson for more details.

The video below is taken from that show and sees Cornell use his Memphis-built signature model on Black Hole Sun.