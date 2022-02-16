Get up to 60% off the legendary tones of Hendrix, Slash, Dimebag and more with IK Multimedia's Presidents of Tone sale

If you're into guitar recording, you'll likely be familiar with IK Multimedia and what they do. IK creates products that can take guitar recordings to the next level - but with the cost of living on the rise, we're all looking at ways to save the pennies while still being able to level up the sound of our tracks. You'll be pleased to know then, that until February 23rd, you can save up to 60% off signature collections of gear for AmpliTube.

Well-known for their high quality recording hardware and software, IK is all about making your recording process easier, smoothing out your workflow and providing you with the best guitar tones possible - whether that's via a guitar VST or another of the best plugins. This 'Presidents of Tone' deal delivers some fantastic guitar software at seriously low prices - including AmpliTube Brian May and AmpliTube Joe Satriani among others. There's plenty to choose from, but we've covered some of our favourites below.

And if you don't have AmpliTube 5 yet, IK Multimedia is currently offering a huge 40% saving on that too!

Presidents of Tone sale: Save up to 60%

This President's Day weekend, save big on a selection of killer guitar plugins and software from IK Multimedia. Choose from five signature gear collections from guitarists such as Slash, Brian May and Jimi Hendrix, to name a few - and get them for as little as $/£39.

Dimebag Darrell CFH Collection: $/£99 , now $/£39

Ever wanted to channel your inner Dimebag and recreate some of metal's most memorable riffs? With the Dimebag Darrell CFH Collection, you've got access to high quality digital recreations of the actual gear that was used on the Cowboys From Hell album. Save 60% on this plugin until Feb 23rd.

AmpliTube Slash: $/£99.99, now $/£49.99

Welcome to the Jungle! In this Amplitube Slash plugin, enjoy access to Slash's stage and studio rigs. It's sound-certified by Slash himself, so you can be sure that the tones you're getting are super authentic - and most importantly, sound great. Save 50% on this signature gear collection until Feb 23rd.

AmpliTube Jimi Hendrix Anniversary: $/£99 $/£49

Dive in to the tonal Jimi Hendrix experience with the AmpliTube Jimi Hendrix Anniversary signature gear collection, and enjoy seven carefully recreated amps, 11 effects pedals, one rack effect and three mics. If you're looking for some epic classic blues guitar tones, this is the place to look. save 50% until February 23rd.

Also on offer is IK's AmpliTube 5 software - which has 177 gear models available for your perusal in the standard version. These include amplifiers, pedals, speaker cab impulse responses and more - so really your only limit is your creativity. Take a look at our Amplitube 5 review to find out more.