Get the Mastodon sound with big money off Bill Kelliher’s signature ESP electric guitar

Sweetwater is ramping up the pre-Black Friday and Cyber Monday excitement with its Countdown to Black Friday sale. Despite the big day still being a couple of weeks away, there are plenty of Black Friday guitar deals to be had already, including big money off a range of ESP guitars.

One of the highlights is this ESP LTD Signature Bill Kelliher BK-600 model, designed in collaboration with the Mastodon guitarist himself. The guitar is currently available with a $350 discount, dropping it from $1,149 down to an astonishing $799.

For anyone after LTD’s classic Eclipse outline, this is a killer offer, especially given the impressive specs, including Bill’s Lace Sensor Dissonant Aggressor pickups, a mahogany body and neck, ebony fingerboard and TonePros locking TOM bridge and tailpiece. This all amounts to an aggressive and punchy guitar. The moody Military Green Sunburst Satin finish is the final piece of this heavyweight puzzle.

Sweetwater’s Countdown to Black Friday sale will see up to 74% savings on everything from acoustic and electric guitars, to pedals, amps, accessories and more.

We’ll be bringing you the best Sweetwater Black Friday deals and Black Friday guitar deals throughout the event.