Get the holy grail of guitar tone for less in the huge Andertons Spring sale with a massive £600 off a Gibson Les Paul - plus 4 other deals we rate

The first days of spring have finally arrived. Alongside the increased odds of sunny days here in the UK, the chance of getting a great deal on guitar gear just significantly increased thanks to the launch of Andertons' massive Spring sale.
There’s an impressive amount of guitar gear on offer with loads of electric guitars, effects pedals, guitar amps, and loads more subject to chunky discounts. Regardless of what you’re in the market for, you’re bound to find a bargain here.
With such a huge amount of gear to trawl through, we’ve opted to look through the sale with our expert eye and pick out some of the best value-for-money deals that we’d gladly part with our own cash for. Whether you want a new guitar, some fresh effects pedals, or a brand-new bass, the Andertons sale is undoubtedly one of the best places to pick up a bargain right now.
If you're still looking for a bargain after that, Thomann is also running some sweet 70th anniversary deals. We've hand-picked a few of our favourite offers here.
Gibson Les Paul Standard 60s: <a href="https://clk.tradedoubler.com/click?p=323652&a=2049289&epi=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.andertons.co.uk%2Fall-electric-guitar-offers%2Fgibson-usa-les-paul-standard-60s-solid-pelham-blue" data-link-merchant="andertons.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
£2,599, now £1,999
One of the signature sounds of electric guitar, this Gibson Les Paul Standard 60s is a superb instrument with an absolutely massive £600 discount in the Andertons spring sale. The classic PAF-style humbuckers, 60s-style thin neck profile, and stunning AA maple top make for a heady combination.
TC Electronic Polytune 3 Mini: <a href="https://clk.tradedoubler.com/click?p=323652&a=2049289&epi=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.andertons.co.uk%2Fall-guitar-pedal-offers%2Ftc-electronic-polytune-3-mini-in-white" data-link-merchant="andertons.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
Was £85, now £69
A miniature version of the pedal sitting at the top of our <a href="https://www.musicradar.com/news/the-best-guitar-tuners" data-link-merchant="musicradar.com"" data-link-merchant="andertons.co.uk"">best guitar tuners list, the TC Electronic Polytune 3 Mini is already exceptional value at full price. In the Andertons sale, it’s reduced to just £69, saving you £16 on the regular cost. With its polyphonic tuning capability, you can strum all the strings at once and see on the display which ones are out of tune, and it has a buffer to help with tone loss on longer pedal runs.
Alvarez AG60 Performer: <a href="https://clk.tradedoubler.com/click?p=323652&a=2049289&epi=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.andertons.co.uk%2Fall-acoustic-guitar-offers%2Falvarez-ag60ce-performer-grand-auditorium-electro-acoustic-with-cutaway" data-link-merchant="andertons.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
Was £619, now £399
If you’re in the market for a new <a href="https://www.musicradar.com/news/the-best-acoustic-guitars-available-today" data-link-merchant="musicradar.com"" data-link-merchant="andertons.co.uk"">acoustic guitar, the Alvarez AG60 Performer is a great choice. It delivers a full and rounded tone with excellent projection and a nice mid-range emphasis. Alvarez typically prices their guitars to be budget-friendly, but with a massive £220 in the Andertons spring sale, this excellent value acoustic just got even better.
Blackstar HT-1R: <a href="https://clk.tradedoubler.com/click?p=323652&a=2049289&epi=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.andertons.co.uk%2Fall-amp-offers%2Fblackstar-ht-1r-mkii-valve-combo-amplifier-baby-blue" data-link-merchant="andertons.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
Was £339, now £199
Coming in at just £199, this must be one of the cheapest prices on a <a href="https://www.musicradar.com/news/best-tube-amps" data-link-merchant="musicradar.com"" data-link-merchant="andertons.co.uk"">tube amp around at the moment - thanks to a significant £140 reduction in the Andertons sale. The Blackstar HT-1R is a tiny 1-watt tube combo, but don’t let its small size deceive you, it packs a serious tonal punch. It’ll do Fender-style cleans and Marshall-inspired overdrive tones, and the onboard reverb is seriously good. For small tube amps, it’s one of the best.
Epiphone Newport: <a href="https://clk.tradedoubler.com/click?p=323652&a=2049289&epi=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.andertons.co.uk%2Fall-bass-guitar-offers%2Fepiphone-newport-bass-guitar-pacific-blue" data-link-merchant="andertons.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
Was £439, now £349
If you want something different from your average P-Bass or Jazz Bass, the Epiphone Newport might just be the antidote. Its combination of a dark Bass Sidewinder neck pickup and bright TB Pro in the bridge position with a blend knob means you can eke lots of different sounds out of it, and we love the unusual shape of it. With a tasty £90 reduction over at Andertons, it’s excellent value for money too.