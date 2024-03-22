Get the holy grail of guitar tone for less in the huge Andertons Spring sale with a massive £600 off a Gibson Les Paul - plus 4 other deals we rate

The first days of spring have finally arrived. Alongside the increased odds of sunny days here in the UK, the chance of getting a great deal on guitar gear just significantly increased thanks to the launch of Andertons' massive Spring sale .

There’s an impressive amount of guitar gear on offer with loads of electric guitars , effects pedals, guitar amps, and loads more subject to chunky discounts. Regardless of what you’re in the market for, you’re bound to find a bargain here.

With such a huge amount of gear to trawl through, we’ve opted to look through the sale with our expert eye and pick out some of the best value-for-money deals that we’d gladly part with our own cash for. Whether you want a new guitar, some fresh effects pedals, or a brand-new bass , the Andertons sale is undoubtedly one of the best places to pick up a bargain right now.



If you're still looking for a bargain after that, Thomann is also running some sweet 70th anniversary deals. We've hand-picked a few of our favourite offers here.

Gibson Les Paul Standard 60s: <a href="https://clk.tradedoubler.com/click?p=323652&a=2049289&epi=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.andertons.co.uk%2Fall-electric-guitar-offers%2Fgibson-usa-les-paul-standard-60s-solid-pelham-blue" data-link-merchant="andertons.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> £2,599 , now £1,999

One of the signature sounds of electric guitar, this Gibson Les Paul Standard 60s is a superb instrument with an absolutely massive £600 discount in the Andertons spring sale. The classic PAF-style humbuckers, 60s-style thin neck profile, and stunning AA maple top make for a heady combination.

TC Electronic Polytune 3 Mini: <a href="https://clk.tradedoubler.com/click?p=323652&a=2049289&epi=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.andertons.co.uk%2Fall-guitar-pedal-offers%2Ftc-electronic-polytune-3-mini-in-white" data-link-merchant="andertons.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was £85 , now £69

A miniature version of the pedal sitting at the top of our <a href="https://www.musicradar.com/news/the-best-guitar-tuners" data-link-merchant="musicradar.com"" data-link-merchant="andertons.co.uk""> best guitar tuners list, the TC Electronic Polytune 3 Mini is already exceptional value at full price. In the Andertons sale, it’s reduced to just £69, saving you £16 on the regular cost. With its polyphonic tuning capability, you can strum all the strings at once and see on the display which ones are out of tune, and it has a buffer to help with tone loss on longer pedal runs.

Alvarez AG60 Performer: <a href="https://clk.tradedoubler.com/click?p=323652&a=2049289&epi=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.andertons.co.uk%2Fall-acoustic-guitar-offers%2Falvarez-ag60ce-performer-grand-auditorium-electro-acoustic-with-cutaway" data-link-merchant="andertons.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was £619 , now £399

If you’re in the market for a new <a href="https://www.musicradar.com/news/the-best-acoustic-guitars-available-today" data-link-merchant="musicradar.com"" data-link-merchant="andertons.co.uk""> acoustic guitar , the Alvarez AG60 Performer is a great choice. It delivers a full and rounded tone with excellent projection and a nice mid-range emphasis. Alvarez typically prices their guitars to be budget-friendly, but with a massive £220 in the Andertons spring sale, this excellent value acoustic just got even better.

Blackstar HT-1R: <a href="https://clk.tradedoubler.com/click?p=323652&a=2049289&epi=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.andertons.co.uk%2Fall-amp-offers%2Fblackstar-ht-1r-mkii-valve-combo-amplifier-baby-blue" data-link-merchant="andertons.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was £339 , now £199

Coming in at just £199, this must be one of the cheapest prices on a <a href="https://www.musicradar.com/news/best-tube-amps" data-link-merchant="musicradar.com"" data-link-merchant="andertons.co.uk""> tube amp around at the moment - thanks to a significant £140 reduction in the Andertons sale. The Blackstar HT-1R is a tiny 1-watt tube combo, but don’t let its small size deceive you, it packs a serious tonal punch. It’ll do Fender-style cleans and Marshall-inspired overdrive tones, and the onboard reverb is seriously good. For small tube amps, it’s one of the best.

Epiphone Newport: <a href="https://clk.tradedoubler.com/click?p=323652&a=2049289&epi=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.andertons.co.uk%2Fall-bass-guitar-offers%2Fepiphone-newport-bass-guitar-pacific-blue" data-link-merchant="andertons.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was £439 , now £349

If you want something different from your average P-Bass or Jazz Bass, the Epiphone Newport might just be the antidote. Its combination of a dark Bass Sidewinder neck pickup and bright TB Pro in the bridge position with a blend knob means you can eke lots of different sounds out of it, and we love the unusual shape of it. With a tasty £90 reduction over at Andertons, it’s excellent value for money too.

