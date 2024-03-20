Thomann has slashed prices on guitar gear for its huge 70th birthday sale - here are the 3 deals we’re considering

You might not believe it, but Thomann is celebrating their platinum anniversary this year after an incredible 70 years in the music retail business. Founded in 1954, the same year we got the first atomic power station and solar-powered battery, the German retail beginnings from a humble farm in Treppendorf, growing to today’s colossal 5200 m² retail store.

To celebrate this huge milestone Thomann has launched several huge sales on guitar gear , bringing us special edition anniversary models of popular items as well as big savings on select items. Brands like Taylor, Orange, Earthquaker Devices, and many more have collaborated on these limited-edition bits of gear, exclusive to Thomann customers.

The sales will continue right through until September, with special deals being added in the first ten days of each month so it’s well worth checking back regularly to see what’s been added. In the meantime, we decided to have a look through the sale and pick our favorite bits of gear that feature a fresh limited edition model or have a tempting discount.

Squier Affinity Strat: <a href="https://www.thomann.de/gb/squier_affinity_strat_laurel_sg.htm?offid=1&affid=195&subid=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="thomann.de"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Now just £169

Usually retailing around the £220 mark, this Surf Green Squier Affinity <a href="https://www.musicradar.com/news/the-best-stratocasters-our-pick-of-the-best-fender-stratocasters" data-link-merchant="musicradar.com"" data-link-merchant="thomann.de""> Strat has got a massive discount, making it the perfect <a href="https://www.musicradar.com/news/best-guitars-for-beginners" data-link-merchant="musicradar.com"" data-link-merchant="musicradar.com"" data-link-merchant="thomann.de""> guitar for beginners or those looking for a cheap but good quality upgrade platform. The finish looks fantastic in person, and you get three Squier single coils that deliver plenty of that classic Strat spank.

K&M Guardian 5: <a href="https://www.thomann.de/gb/km_17525_guardian_5_translucent.htm?offid=1&affid=195&subid=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="thomann.de"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Free K&M Guitar Multi-Tool

If, like us, you’re in the habit of buying too many guitars than you know what to do with, the K&M Guardian 5 multi-stand will be just the thing to keep your creative space nice and tidy. It's suitable for instruments with a nitro finish, thanks to all the contact points featuring a dye-free and non-marring material. When you buy the Guardian 5 in the Thomann sale you’ll also get a free K&M Guitar Multi-Tool, which features plenty of screwdrivers and Allen keys in a compact enclosure that will keep your guitar playing its best.

Xotic EP Booster Special LTD: <a href="https://www.thomann.de/gb/xotic_ep_booster_special_ltd_edition.htm?offid=1&affid=195&subid=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="thomann.de"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Down to just £109

We normally see the Xotic EP Booster retailing around the £130/140 mark new, so you’re getting a great deal with this offer. Limited to just 500 units, each features a special chrome front face, as well as a black top hat knob, which differs from the clear knob usually present on this pedal. In our <a href="https://www.musicradar.com/reviews/guitars/xotic-ep-booster-605854" data-link-merchant="musicradar.com"" data-link-merchant="thomann.de""> Xotic EP Booster review , we praised it for its noticeable tone improvement and excellent flexibility via the internal dip switches.