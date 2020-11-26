Get a Squier Limited Edition Stratocaster guitar pack with everything you need to start playing for just $169

The Fender Stratocaster is an iconic electric guitar, and it also happens to be one of the most imitated too. As the Black Friday guitar deals are launching thick and fast, Guitar Center has just unveiled a beginner-friendly deal that means you don't need to settle for an off-brand Strat copy.

This Squier Stratocaster guitar bundle deal - which includes the guitar, an amp, guitar picks, cable and strap - puts an official Strat design in your hands for just $169.99, $50 less than usual.

Squier Stratocaster guitar pack: $219 , now $169.99, $50 off

Included in the pack is a Squier (Fender's affordable brand) Stratocaster - choose between Olympic White and Three-Color Sunburst finishes - a Squier Frontman 10 practice amp, plus a jack cable, strap and picks to get you started. You'll also get a 3-month subscription to Fender's brilliant Play online teaching app.View Deal

The Squier Stratocaster features a 22-fret, full-size 25.5" scale neck, three ceramic singlecoil pickups, the classic Stratocaster vibrato and five-way pickup switching.

Meanwhile the Frontman 10 amp features a switchable overdrive channel, and global volume, treble and bass controls. There's a headphone jack so you can keep playing without disturbing anyone, and you can also plug your phone into the aux input to jam along with your music collection.

Explore more great Black Friday music deals

Best Black Friday deals around the web