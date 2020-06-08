More

Free GameX plugin offers old-school Nintendo-style sounds from the OP-1

Reflekt Audio offers you an easy way to get your hands on some retro one-shots

Reflekt Audio’s GameX is the latest plugin to take inspiration from Nintendo’s Game Boy consoles - specifically, the Pocket and Color versions - offering 85 retro one-shot sounds ranging from invalid responses, option selections, error signals, beeps and more.

The sounds were all generated using Teenage Engineering’s OP-1 and have been packed into a simple interface that enables fast tweaking.

GameX is available free for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats. Find out more and get your download on the Reflekt Audio website.

