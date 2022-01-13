More

Free online chord progression generator: learn, play and create chord progressions from your browser

ToneGym offers you an easy way to discover popular chord progressions and come up with your own

Having started life as an ear-training platform, with daily workouts, online learning platform ToneGym has since expanded to include sight-reading and vocal warm-up exercises

The latest update - the Chord Progression Generator - is designed for musicians, composers and producers who want to learn, play and create chord progressions, and the good news is that you can use it for free.

You’ll need to create an account and log-in for full functionality, but once you do, you’ll get access to a keyboard or fretboard display, a list of essential progressions that you can load up, and a custom chord progression creator that enables you to build your own.

Hit play and, as well as hearing how a progression sounds, you can also see the notes in each chord. You can set the key, change the tempo and switch between Harmonic and Arpeggio modes, while the custom creator enables you to set the scale and ‘attributes’. This makes it easy to select more complex chords - Dim, Aug and Sus varieties, for example.

A MIDI export option would be nice, but you can't have everything - especially when you're not paying for it.

The Generator also comes with an article that tells you more about the music theory behind chord progressions, which could help when you’re trying to come up with your own.

The Chord Progression Generator is available now on the ToneGym website.

