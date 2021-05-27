Test and improve your sight-reading skills for free with ToneGym: learn to recognise notes, chords and intervals on sheet music

Sight-reading is an important musical discipline, particularly if you regularly play with other musicians and need to be able to learn pieces quickly.

Now ToneGym has released a free online sight-reading trainer so that you can improve skills and get better at reading sheet music.

You can choose to practise sight-reading notes, intervals, chords and inversions in the treble, alto and bass clefs. There are various difficulty levels and training modes, and you can compare your scores against other users’.

Your performance is tracked so that you can see how you’re improving (or not), with in-depth stats showing you what you need to work on. There are weekly sight-reading contests, too.