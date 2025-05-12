“It’s really weird: 400 students asking questions, and I’m the only person there - and I’m the instructor - who can’t read music”: Acoustic guitar hero Tommy Emmanuel plays The Beatles and Oasis as he discusses the glaring gap in his musical knowledge
“I can read a chord chart and follow the chords, but I can’t read notes,” he explains
Widely regarded as one of the best acoustic guitarists in the world, Tommy Emmanuel’s high-level playing skills are there for all to see. But, like many virtuosos, he can’t read music.
Discussing this gap in his knowledge while appearing on The Project in his home country of Australia, Emmanuel acknowledged the irony of the fact that he can be teaching in a room full of students yet not know what they’re talking about.
“I can’t read notes,” he says. “I can read a chord chart and follow the chords, but I can’t read notes. It’s really weird, being a teacher in a place like Berklee College of Music: 400 students asking questions, and I’m the only person there - and I’m the instructor - I’m the only one there who can’t read. It’s bizarre.”
Asked how this impacts his ability to compose music, Emmanuel says: “I don’t write it down. I can write you a song and play it, but I can’t write it on paper. I have to hire people to do that.”
Emmanuel goes on to explain that, when he has an idea, he simply records it as a Voice Note on his iPhone, leaving others to do the transcribing. In fact, during lockdown, this method enabled him to create the soundtrack for an entire movie.
“I wrote the whole film - all the themes - on my iPhone and texted it to the guy in LA and he put orchestra and stuff on it. And then I redid the guitar in a proper studio when we were able to move around.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Emmanuel treats us to snippets of his versions of The Beatles’ Lady Madonna and Wonderwall, by Oasis.
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
Emmanuel is currently on tour in Australia. The final date is in Adelaide on 31 May, which also happens to be his 70th birthday.
I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“Prince was really excited and kept pumping us up, saying ‘We’re making history tonight’”: How Prince summoned one of the greatest guitar solos of all time from thin air
“If you’re a singer, you’re totally reliant on your body. You can't put a bit more distortion on your amp or use effects. You can’t compensate. You’re very exposed”: Why Iron Maiden had to change their singer to reach the next level