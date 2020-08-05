ToneGym is an online ear-training platform that could help you to master music theory and write better songs

Having already developed a successful online training platform for producers , SoundGym has now announced ToneGym, which is designed to help you to become a better musician.

Described as “a gym for the ears,” this enables you to create a personalised ear-training program that fits your musical skill set. This program comprises ear-training games and music theory exercises, and is designed to teach you essential core skills such as interval detection, scale recognition, use of chord progressions, a sense of rhythm and more.

In order to keep you motivated, the whole process is gamified. You can participate in contests, compete with colleagues and friends, pass levels, achieve goals, earn coins, buy virtual goods and win awards and special prizes.

As you progress, statistics will show you your strengths and weaknesses, and you can also sign up to a free music theory school where you can study complete learning programs and courses. There are also interactive music theory tools such as the Chord Analyser, Progression Generator and Interactive Circle of Fifths. You can communicate and share knowledge with other users.

You can sign up for a basic ToneGym membership for free - this gets you ‘essential training’ and a limited daily workout. Pro membership unlocks the full training program with all ear-training games, personalised workouts, focused practice, complete statistics, and other premium features. This costs $13.95 a month or $74.95 per year.