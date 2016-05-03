Will working out in the SoundGym give you 'better ears'?

It's often said that, as a producer, you need to trust your ears, so it stands to reason that the more you can do to hone your listening skills, the better.

That's where SoundGym comes in. Promising 'audio ear training' for music producers and sound engineers, this online tool is designed to improve your core listening skills and deals with such things as frequency detection, compression, colouration, gain difference detection, spatial impression and more.

The training takes place via a series of games, and you can track stats and progress, follow friends, compare scores with others, achieve goals, win awards and get special prizes. SoundGym is designed for everyone, from complete beginners to professionals, and its developers claim that, by taking a daily audio workout, you can "unleash the full potential of your ears".

You can sign up for a free account and begin your training on the SoundGym website.