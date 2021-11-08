More

ToneGym launches free vocal warm-up exercise tool for singers and coaches

A wide range of exercises designed to keep your voice in peak condition

ToneGym is an online audio ear training platform that covers a lot of musical ground, with tools for teaching you about chord progressions, intervals, scales and slightly more advanced theory concepts such as the circle of fifths

For their latest trick, the developers have come up with a vocal warm-up tool that’s designed for singers, musicians and vocal coaches. The hope is that this will help people not only to sing better, but also to keep their voices in tip-top condition.

The tool includes both ‘essential’ and advanced exercises that have been put together by a team of experts. These cover vocal warm-up staples such as humming, lip rolling, yawn technique, glissando and making open vowel, ng, ma and ney sounds.

What’s more, vocal coaches can use the tool to create their own warm-ups so that they can be shared with students and colleagues.

The warm-up tool is free and you can use it on the ToneGym website.

