FabFilter releases all its Pro plugins for iPad in the AUv3 format

Previously only available in the Auria iPad DAW, FabFilter’s Pro range of plugins can now be used by all iPad musicians thanks to its release in AUv3 format. This includes acclaimed EQ, compressor, reverb, limiter, de-esser and gate processors.

Thanks to increased processing power in the hardware and the development of the aforementioned AUv3 format, FabFilter says that the iPad has become a more serious production platform in recent years. The plugins have been refined and optimised for the touch interface, with each one supporting various interface sizes and able to run full screen.

Of the plugins, Pro-Q 3, Pro-C 2, Pro-DS and Pro-G are available individually for $29.99/£28.99 each, while Pro-L 2, Pro-R and Pro-MB are available for $39.99/£38.99 each. You can also purchase the complete set in a bundle for $129.99/£129.99. If you buy one plugin now and decide to upgrade to the bundle at a later date, you’ll just pay the outstanding balance.

You can buy the full range of FabFilter plugins on the Apple App Store.