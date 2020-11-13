Expect plenty of Black Friday MacBook Pro deals this year, starting with this one

Retailers often offer big Black Friday discounts on MacBook Pros, but this year, there’s even more reason to expect significant savings.

The launch of the new M1 silicon MacBooks should mean that there are bargains to be had if you’re after an Intel-powered machine, and if you’re a musician, there are still plenty of reasons to go down this CPU road.

Although Apple is making bold claims about the performance of its M1 chip, only an Intel model will give you native compatibility with all today’s best DAWs and plugins , and this is likely to be the situation for some time to come.

So, we’ll be scouring the web for all the best Black Friday MacBook Pro deals - and all the Black Friday music deals , in fact.

Let’s start with a tasty saving on one of our favourites in the current Intel line-up: the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 2.0GHz quad-core 10th generation processor, 512GB hard drive and 16GB RAM, which can currently be had for £1,630 on Amazon UK, a none-too-shabby saving of £169.