The most outrageous drum kits on the internet

MusicRadar has already brought you the most outrageous guitars on the internet. Well, guess what? There's just as many freaky-deaky drum kits out there, if not more.

Maybe it goes deep into the psyche of the drummer, one who surrounds himself with items with which to hit, beat, bang, smash and crash (and to lovingly tap, we should add). With that in mind, we've plunged into the depths of blogs and forums to find the strangest, the biggest, the most creative, the most 'What the hell were they thinking?' drum kits on the internet.

Some of you might find these kits as true objets d'art; others might find them abhorrent. Just remember: love 'em or hate 'em, you can always just clobber them to death.

First up: the guy who is sure to be the most popular man at your next kegger...

Certain adult beverages inspire creativity. Pictured above is a double bass drum set that's perfect for your next party.