New drum gear of the month: review round-up (September 2015)
EcHo Custom Drums Cuprano Custom Kit
We've had another batch of quality drum gear reviews from our sister publication Rhythm magazine this month, including new cymbals, kits, hardware and specialist drum mic kits.
MusicRadar's verdict:
"The EcHo Cuprano kit is quite simply stunning. The craftsmanship on display is immaculate and the instruments themselves offer something very different."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: EcHo Custom Drums Cuprano Custom Kit review
Read more: DS Drums Rebel Birch/Mahogany Custom Kit
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Shure PG Alta DrumKit6 mic set
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A fantastic looking and sounding set of microphones that could be a long lasting starter set for a budding studio engineer or a workhorse set for a professional performing musician."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Shure PG Alta DrumKit6 mic set review
BUY: Shure PG Alta DrumKit6 mic set currently available from:
UK: Thomann
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
AKG Session 1 Microphone Set
MusicRadar's verdict:
"AKG has produced an excellent roadworthy set which provides much more than simply sound reinforcement. Frankly, this mic set offers more far more than the retail price might suggest."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AKG Session 1 Microphone Set review
BUY: AKG Session 1 Microphone Set currently available from:
UK: Thomann
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Drum Workshop Collector's Series Cherry Wood Kit
MusicRadar's verdict:
"This is the cherry on the cake of drum craftsmanship with extraordinary attention to detail. At a price..."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Drum Workshop Collector's Series Cherry Wood Kit review
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Natal Pure Stave Snare Series
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Beautifully crafted, high-end drums without the price tag."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Natal Pure Stave Snare Series review
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Toontrack Hip-Hop! EZX
MusicRadar's verdict:
"If you're looking to embellish your live set-up with some electronic sounds via pads and a laptop, we'd whole-heartily recommend it. At this price, you won't find better."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Toontrack Hip-Hop! EZX review
BUY: Toontrack Hip-Hop! EZX currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Sonor HS2000 Hardware Pack
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Sturdy enough for most semi-pro gigging, with exceptionally stable tripods and massive rubber feet, the updated 2000 series pack reflects Sonor's lofty reputation in the hardware field."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonor HS2000 Hardware Pack review
BUY: Sonor HS2000 Hardware Pack currently available from:
UK: Thomann
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
T-Cymbals Metalshop Extreme Cymbals
MusicRadar's verdict:
"T-Cymbals' Metalshop series offers those players looking for heavier cymbals a broad choice of complex and musical instruments right off the shelf."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: T-Cymbals Metalshop Extreme Cymbals review
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)