New drum gear of the month: review round-up (June 2014)
Sakae Beech snare
MusicRadar counts Rhythm - the UK’s best-selling drum magazine - among its sister publications. Every month its crack team test the latest drum kits, snares, cymbals and other assorted drum accessories and here we’ve gathered all of the gear reviewed throughout May 2014.
All the equipment on show here was originally reviewed in Rhythm magazine issue 226, 227 or 228. First up it Sakae’s Beech snare…
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Beautifully hand-made snares in surprisingly under-used beech wood. Shell construction not as radical as the Trilogy series, but equally well made. Ultra-smooth throw-off is one of the best around.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sakae Beech snare review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 226)
UFIP Supernova cymbals
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The Supernovas are fast, clean and contemporary, a smart new departure for UFIP.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UFIP Supernova cymbals review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 226)
C&C Player Date II
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This is another superbly built, great-looking and excellent-sounding kit from C&C, which offers a genuinely different sound and feel to the discerning player.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: C&C Player Date II review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 227)
Roland Handsonic HPD-20
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The flexibility on offer in the HPD-20 means that no matter whether you're a DJ, percussionist or drummer, you can use it in a way that works for you.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland Handsonic HPD-20 review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 227)
Odery Custom Araucaria Snare
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Once again, the uniquely Brazilian drum company Odery comes up with something unusual and attractive.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Odery Custom Araucaria Snare review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 227)
Sabian Cymbal Vote 2014 Winners
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Another top collection as voted for by everyday drummers worldwide. Iso and Raw Bell crashes are bright and colourful, the X-Plosion ride and Freq Hats multi-purpose, warm and musical. Winners all.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sabian Cymbal Vote 2014 Winners review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 227)
Toontrack The Rock Warehouse SDX
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Toontrack's Rock Warehouse offers a diverse range of drums that will appeal to the widest part of Toontrack's user-base.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Toontrack The Rock Warehouse SDX review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 227)
Odery Custom Teak and Araucaria Snare
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“We love the huge choice and hardware finish options on Odery snares. The only small drawback is the over-fussy and noisy strainer.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Odery Custom Teak and Araucaria Snare review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 227)
VK Drums Carbon Fibre Snare Drum
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Yet another winner from the UK drum scene, as VK delivers a cracking from-scratch snare.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: VK Drums Carbon Fibre Snare Drum review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 228)
Zildjian K Kerope Cymbals
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Dark and mysterious, malleable and full of complex, bittersweet character, the Kerope set achieves Zildjian's own vintage brief beautifully, recalling a classic era increasingly desired by the modern player.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Zildjian K Kerope Cymbals review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 228)
Roland TM-2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The TM-2 is an affordable addition to your kit, and could well divert the sample-hungry hybrid drummer's attention from shelling out on an SPD-SX. Nice one, Roland!”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland TM-2 review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 227)
Mapex Saturn IV Shell Pack
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“With a superb finish, excellent build quality and a great sound to match, this is a seriously good set of drums.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mapex Saturn IV Shell Pack review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 228)
