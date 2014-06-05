New drum gear of the month: review round-up (June 2014)

MusicRadar counts Rhythm - the UK’s best-selling drum magazine - among its sister publications. Every month its crack team test the latest drum kits, snares, cymbals and other assorted drum accessories and here we’ve gathered all of the gear reviewed throughout May 2014.

All the equipment on show here was originally reviewed in Rhythm magazine issue 226, 227 or 228. First up it Sakae’s Beech snare…

MusicRadar’s verdict:

“Beautifully hand-made snares in surprisingly under-used beech wood. Shell construction not as radical as the Trilogy series, but equally well made. Ultra-smooth throw-off is one of the best around.”

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Sakae Beech snare review

(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 226)