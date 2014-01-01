New drum gear of the month: review round-up (January 2014)
LP Widebody Cajon
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Widebody delivers top quality and professional tones."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Rhythm 223)
Roland BT-1
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This is a simple but clever piece of electronic wizardry for any drummer or percussionist, and is a cost-effective way of expanding a kit."
3 out of 5
(Reviewed in Rhythm 223)
Crush Drums Acrylic Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A beautiful kit with an incredible sound to match - and all at a surprisingly wallet-friendly price."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Rhythm 223)
LP Walnut Cajon
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The LP Walnut cajon is hugely versatile and able to deliver the full spectrum of tone options."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Rhythm 223)
DW Design Series Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The standard of build is nothing short of superb, faultless in fact. The sound is impressive and all the features equally so."
5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Rhythm 223)
LP Bubinga cajon
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"We've had the pleasure of playing many other Spanish-made cajons that clock in at nearly twice the price of this LP model, and it really does represent exceptionally good value for money."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Rhythm 223)
DPA d:vote 4099 and MMC2011 microphones
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"While these mics are undoubtedly small in stature, their performance is truly professional and the above average prices are more than justified by the quality of sound on offer."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Rhythm 223)
