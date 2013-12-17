LP Bubinga cajon review

We've had the pleasure of playing many other Spanish-made cajons that clock in at nearly twice the price of this LP model, and it really does represent exceptionally good value for money.

American firm Latin Percussion - one of the industry leaders in producing iconic, trustworthy and particularly innovative percussive instruments - returns with this bubinga cajon.

The firm arguably produces the most widely played and recorded hand percussion instruments in studios and stages worldwide, and certainly shows no signs of letting up soon. This cajon is actually hand-crafted by skilled luthiers in Spain (unlike the majority of mass-produced models), so you can rest assured that it is most certainly the real deal.

Build

This model features a 9mm-thick quality Finnish birch body formed from eight individual plies, and have beautifully sculpted and consequently much more comfortable top front corners.

"There are two sets of two strings that lie against the rear of the tapa in a V-shape, adjustable via two hex screws in the base"

The cajon measures 48cm tall by 30cm by 30cm and is resplendent in a bubinga finish. LP uses a 'Lateral Curve System' that allows the four internal, vertically mounted guitar strings to vibrate evenly to produce the optimum 'snare' response.

There are two sets of two strings that lie against the rear of the tapa in a V-shape, adjustable via two hex screws in the base. It also comes with a small cluster of metal jingles that further spice up the drums' 'snare' sound.

Hands on

The Bubinga cajon delivers top quality and professional tones due to the quality woods and serious attention to detail by the ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼Spanish artisans who make the instrument. We found that the bubinga cajon had a wide, warm overall sound with its bass tones accented slightly but still possessing enviable mids and a cracking array of slap and finger tones. It's also really comfortable to play for extended periods

That said, you can't expect to attain every sound possibility in any single cajon, so it's vital that you try as many as you can before you part with your dosh.

The humble box drum has so many different 'personalities', and we as players often have quite a nebulous idea of what sound and feel we are looking for, so do your homework and try different models before you decide which is right for you.