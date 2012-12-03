New drum gear of the month: review round-up (December 2012)
Gear4Music BDK-1
This is a collection of kits, percussion, accessories first reviewed in Rhythm magazine issue 209 or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Though you might also want to invest in a course of drum lessons and perhaps some sound-dampening (to retain parental sanity and maintain a good relationship with the neighbours), this kit represents great value for money and gives you everything that's required to get up and drumming."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gear4Music BDK-1
Pearl Throne Thumper
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Whether gigging or practising, this monitoring aid not only boosts your bottom-end but your confidence too - taking it away again is simply unnerving!"
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pearl Throne Thumper
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 209)
Murat Diril Cymbals
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"With their remarkable heritage and Murat Diril's special experience, these cymbals offer another hugely attractive alternative in what is becoming a crowded market of genuine hand-made cymbals from Turkey."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Murat Diril Cymbals
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 209)
Gear4Music GD-5
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This is yet another Gear4Music starter kit which offers good value for money and will, no doubt, give many hours of playing pleasure to any budding drummer who plays it."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gear4Music GD-5
Roland HD-3 V-Drums Lite
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"You can't tweak the presets on the HD-3 but the choice of sounds now gives the kit a wider scope and, along with several other improvements, creates an enjoyable playing experience."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland HD-3 V-Drums Lite
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 209)
Gear4Music DD501 electronic drum kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"You soon forget that you are playing a smaller sized rack, quickly acclimatising without having to alter your technique. This is a great little kit which will give any beginner a good foothold into the world of drumming."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gear4Music DD501 electronic drum kit
DW Airlift Stands
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Like all the best ideas, Airlift stands are ingeniously simple yet brilliantly effective."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DW Airlift Stands
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 209)
Lion 3-in-1 Cajon
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Lion 3-in-1 Cajon will set you apart from players of the mass-produced models, and considering the customisation and such reasonable outlay, you'd be wise to try them."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Lion 3-in-1 Cajon
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 209)
Gear4Music DD502(J) electronic drum kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Even though technology has moved on significantly since the DD502(J) was first introduced, this electronic kit still represents good value for money."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gear4Music DD502(J) electronic drum kit
PDP Concept Series Kits Birch CB5
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"With this kit, the gap between DW (the premium brand) and PDP (the budget brand) has been dramatically reduced."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PDP Concept Series Kits Birch CB5
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 209)
Lion Pro-Active Bass Cajon
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A highly musical, hand-made cajon drum that offers very good value for money."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Lion Pro-Active Bass Cajon
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 209)
PDP Concept Series Kits Maple CM5
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The standard of build, components, finish and performance of the Concept Series is exceptional, all the more so considering the pricepoint."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PDP Concept Series Kits Maple CM5
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 209)
