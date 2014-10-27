10 steps to mastering LFOs

The world of sound design would be a far less interesting place without the low frequency oscillator, or LFO. Essentially an oscillator like any other, but with the key difference that it moves so slowly it’s below the range of human hearing, the LFO is the tool to reach for when you need to apply cyclical movement to the parameters of a virtual instrument or effect, from sweeping the filter cutoff of a synth, to ‘gating’ the volume of a sampler, to stretching and compressing the delay time of a tape delay. It’s a bit like having an automation system built right into the plugin.

The basics of LFO usage are simple enough: choose a waveshape, set an oscillation rate, assign it to a target parameter and set the modulation amount via your plugin’s modulation system. If that’s the full extent of your signal-wobbling activities, however, you’re missing a trick… Well, several tricks, actually.

You see, as with just about everything else in music production, to really maximise the potential of your low frequency oscillations, you need to think beyond the fundamental and obvious. And that’s exactly what the ten tips and techniques revealed here are designed to encourage you to do.

