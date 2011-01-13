NAMM 2011: Alesis upgrades DM10 Studio Kit

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Alesis, a leading manufacturer of professional audio equipment and studio electronics, announces the 2011 edition of the DM10 Studio Kit. The new version features Alesis' new four-post StageRack with upgraded clamps and high-quality mini-boom cymbal arms.

The StageRack is the backbone of the DM10 Studio Kit. With its sturdy four-post design and industry standard, 1 1/2-inch tubing, the StageRack provides excellent stability under the most energetic performance.

Read more: Alesis Surge Mesh e-kit

The StageRack's clamps, mounts and integrated boom cymbal arms are all fully adjustable with plenty of flexibility to securely fasten drums, cymbals and the DM10 module precisely where desired. Drummers will appreciate the StageRack's large wing-screws on most clamps, enabling them to make quick adjustments without reaching for a drumkey or other tools. Large enough to accommodate additional drums and cymbals, the StageRack takes up a fraction of the space of an acoustic kit.

Drummers worldwide have taken notice of the DM10 Studio Kit. Its impressive combination of the DM10 high-definition sound module with Dynamic Articulation™, six RealHead drum pads and four DMPad cymbal pads delivers peerless value.

Drummers immediately notice the DM10 module's outstanding sound quality. This drum sound module contains true drum, cymbal and percussion sounds built from real samples of classic studio drums and prized cymbals. Drummers will find some of the most in-demand acoustic drum sounds from legendary drum brands, a huge arsenal of top producers' go-to snare drums, real American, Canadian, Chinese, and Turkish cymbals, and electronic beat-machine sounds that have fuelled the biggest hit records.

"In 2010, we introduced the barrier-shattering DM10 Studio Kit, ushering in a new class of drumset at its price," said Dan Radin, Product Manager, Alesis. "For 2011, we've continued to raise the bar, without raising the price."

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Alesis

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter