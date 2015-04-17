Musikmesse 2015: Sakae Pac-D Compact Plus mini drum kit

MUSIKMESSE 2015: Compact kits are very much in vogue at the moment. Whether it's the DW Mini Pro and PDP Concept launched at NAMM, or Ludwig's Breakbeats kit and more, the desire for small-sized, easily transportable set-ups shows no sign of abating.

Plenty of companies are entering the race, including Sakae. Musikmesse was the first time we laid eyes on the Pac-D Compact Plus drum kit, pictured here in Sonic Blue finish. Kits feature 16"x16" kick drum, 10"x7" stand-mounted tom, 13"x11" floor tom and 12"x5.5" snare drum.

The bass drum and pedal are mounted on a solid looking riser, which we are told is suitable for a number of different bass drum sizes and is height adjustable. The kit also comes with hi-hat, boom and snare stands plus a single bass drum pedal.

Other finishes include Gloss Black, Orange, Amber Fade, Forest Fade and Tobacco fade and the kits retail around the £6-700 mark.