NAMM 2015: DW unveils Mini Pro kit, Concept snares and more
DW Mini Pro
NAMM 2015:Ever wondered what a scaled-down DW would look like? Wonder no more. The Mini Pro kit, which is part of the Design family, is made up of 16”x14” bass drum, 10”x6” rack tom, 13”x9” floor and 12”x5” snare. It is available in two finishes, classic Matte Black and Tobacco Burst. The latter is pictured here.
DW Mini Pro
And here it is in Matte Black.
PDP Concept kit
We also have this rather classy looking kit from DW offshoot PDP.This classic wood-hooped kit packs a whole heap of vintage style, shipping with walnut-stained counter hoops.
PDP snare drums
PDP also pulled this 1mm steel-shelled snare out of the bag. This stunning mirror-finished drum features turret lugs, as does the new PDP maple snare, which was also launched today.
NAMM 2015 coverage in association with Andertons Music Co.