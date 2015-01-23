NAMM 2015: DW stand in pictures
DW Mini Pro
NAMM 2015: DW boasted a right old mixed bag of gear at their NAMM stand this year.
For starters, they had these pocket rockets. The DW Mini Pro kits fall within the Design series, so you know that these aren't a cheap kit for kids, these are fully-fledged, scaled-down DW beauties.
Available in two finishes (a Matte Black and Tobacco Burst), these kits ship with 16"x14" bass drum, 10"x6" rack, 13"x9" floor and 12"x5" snare.
PDP Concept
And DW wasn't finished there with scaled-down kits. These new additions from their PDP range will offer a smaller kit at an incredibly affordable price point.
Neil Peart's R40
Well this is just about as far as you can get from those diddy kits. DW has built a brand new kit for Rush legend Neil Peart.
The R40 (recognizing 40 years of the Canadian prog monsters) will soon be seen out on tour and it is typically breathtaking for a Peart kit. Does it top the superb Clockwork Angels kit? We reckon it might, y'know.
Snare
And here's the snare!
This wasn't the only eye-catching snare on show from DW, there was also the Reverse Edge, a new twist on an old favourite.
Something old
DW went above and beyond with this Collector's Series Timeless Tiber kit. The wood for this stunner is an incredible 1,500 years old.
The Timeless Timber Oak shells have been crafted from logs taken from Romania's Olt River. The fact that they were dredged from water means that they are ultra dense and resonant. They also have a modern twist up their sleeve...
Leather hoops!
The kit also featured leather (you heard us!) hoops. These were said to be inspired by the steering wheel on John Good's car!
PDP pedals
A more wallet-friendly alternative to the MDD? DW launched these new PDP Concept bass pedals. They also unveiled a new MDD hi hat stand.
John Good's tuning table
DW also had its fair share of innovative products on show. How about this tuning table? It is one of the secrets (well, not any more) behind drum guru John Good's tuning routine.
Go Pro!
This nifty little GoPro cymbal mount also caught our eye. Now it's even easier to record your work behind the kit.
Tension rod
And how about this ultra-tensioned tension rod? We reckon it may well mean changing your heads becomes an altogether more drawn-out affair, but these rods will stay locked in tight, they'll be no de-tuning here.
PDP Concept kit
PDP also had this lush, retro-tinged Concept kit up their sleeve.