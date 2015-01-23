NAMM 2015: DW stand in pictures

NAMM 2015: DW boasted a right old mixed bag of gear at their NAMM stand this year.

For starters, they had these pocket rockets. The DW Mini Pro kits fall within the Design series, so you know that these aren't a cheap kit for kids, these are fully-fledged, scaled-down DW beauties.

Available in two finishes (a Matte Black and Tobacco Burst), these kits ship with 16"x14" bass drum, 10"x6" rack, 13"x9" floor and 12"x5" snare.