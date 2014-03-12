Image 1 of 2 Alesis DM10 X Kit Mesh Musikmesse 2014: Alesis unveils DM10 Mesh kits Image 2 of 2 Alesis DM10 Studio Kit Mesh Alesis DM10 Studio Kit Mesh

MUSIKMESSE 2014: Alesis has announced two new additions to its electronic drum range, the DM10 Studio Kit Mesh and DM10 X Kit Mesh, both of which are based around the firm's DM10 console and feature - you guessed it - mesh heads.

Essentially the kits will be picking up where predecessors the DM10 Studio and X kits left off, featuring the same sound module, but promising improved response and playability thanks to the new mesh heads.

Both kits also support iPad (via USB) connectivity and can be used to trigger sounds virtual instruments. In fact, the only difference between them is that the DM10 Studio Mesh features a compact StageRack frame, while the DM10 X Mesh has the more hefty XRack.

The two kits will be available from summer with predicted street prices of $999.99 for DM10 Studio Kit Mesh and 1499.99 for the DM10 X Kit Mesh.

Check out the full press release below and head to the Alesis site for more information.

Alesis DM10 Studio Kit Mesh and X Kit Mesh press release

Leading manufacturer of electronic instruments and effects introduces two premium electronic drum kits with mesh drum heads.

Cumberland, RI, USA—March 11, 2014. Alesis (alesis.com), the world's leading manufacturer of instruments and tools for today's musician, introduces two advanced electronic drum kits with mesh drum heads—the DM10 Studio Kit Mesh and the DM10 X Kit Mesh.

Following in the footsteps of Alesis' DM10 Studio Kit and DM10 X electronic drum instruments, the DM10 Studio Kit Mesh and DM10 X Kit Mesh expand upon their predecessors' design with mesh drum heads for unprecedented response, reduced acoustic noise, and dynamic playability. Both models include a fully calibrated sound module and offer flexible connectivity options.

Designed for the studio, the DM10 Studio Kit Mesh is a 6-piece electronic drum kit comprised of five drum pads (8" and 10"), four cymbals (12" and 14"), and the compact 4-post StageRack. The DM10 X Kit Mesh, a premium 6-piece electronic drum kit, comes complete with five drum pads (10" and 12"), four cymbals (12", 14", and 16"), and the heavy-duty chrome-plated XRack.

Both kits are equipped with tightly woven black mesh drum heads that dampen acoustic noise and provide a natural drumming experience. Each drum pad is comprised of four points of sensitivity for enhanced response and accurate triggering. Virtual instruments can be triggered with the DM10 Studio Kit Mesh and DM10 X Kit Mesh over the USB-MIDI connection, and both kits support iPad compatibility using the Apple iPad Camera Connection Kit (sold separately).

The included DM10 sound module, a high-definition drum module, integrates seamlessly with the DM10 Studio Kit Mesh and DM10 X Kit Mesh. Meticulously calibrated for out-of-the-box playing, the DM10 includes over 1,000 dynamic-level drum and percussion samples that fit any playing or music style. Alesis' exclusive Dynamic Articulation technology adapts sample ￼timbre to performance dynamics resulting in an unrivaled, expressive playing experience.

Alesis DM10 Studio Kit Mesh Highlights:

Tightly woven black mesh drum heads enhance feel and playing response

6-piece kit with four 8" Toms and 10" Snare

4-piece cymbal set with 12" Hi-Hat, two 12" Crashes, and 14" three-zone Ride

Compact 4-post StageRack with integrated boom cymbal arms

4 points of sensitivity constitute each drum head for unprecedented playability

Includes DM10 sound module with 12 trigger inputs and mixer

Over 1,000 uncompressed samples featuring Dynamic ArticulationTM

Control computer software over a USB connection

Connects to iPad via Apple iPad Camera Connection Kit (sold separately)

Alesis DM10 X Kit Mesh Highlights:

Tightly woven black mesh drum heads enhance feel and playing response

6-piece kit with 10/10/12/12" Toms and 12" Snare

4-piece cymbal set with 12" Hi-Hat, two 14" Crashes, and 16" three-zone Ride

Heavy-duty 4-post XRack with integrated boom cymbal arms & hinged clamps

4 points of sensitivity constitute each drum head for unprecedented playability

Includes DM10 sound module with 12 trigger inputs and mixer

Over 1,000 uncompressed samples featuring Dynamic ArticulationTM

Control computer software over a USB connection

Connects to iPad via Apple Camera Connection Kit (sold separately)

"We're excited to incorporate mesh drum heads into our electronic drum kits," notes Alesis Product Manager Nate Lane. "Players will immediately notice the feel, response, and reduction in acoustic noise, making the DM10 Studio Kit Mesh and DM10 X Kit Mesh ideal for intimate environments, live performance, and studio recording."

The DM10 Studio Kit Mesh and DM10 X Kit Mesh will be available Summer 2014, distributed worldwide with the following street prices: DM10 Studio Kit Mesh ($999.99 USD) and DM10 X Kit Mesh ($1499.99 USD).