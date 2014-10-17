MIA Awards 2014: Rhythm Percussion Product of the Year Award
Drum Workshop Design Series kit
Come 18 November, the key players in the music instrument industry will be heading to London's Park Plaza hotel for the annual MIA Awards ceremony.
We asked for your help in narrowing down our longlist of great drum gear to a final 10 products, and we can now unveil the shortlist - in alphabetical order - for the Rhythm Percussion Product of the Year Award.
The winner will be announced during the ceremony, but here you can browse the 10 products still in the running after your vote, starting with the DW Design Series Kit...
Our verdict
"The standard of build is nothing short of superb, faultless in fact. The sound is impressive and all the features equally so."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Drum Workshop Design Series kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm)
J. Leiva Zoco 2.0 cajon
Our verdict
"Leiva's Zoco is a high-quality, versatile addition to the cajon market, sounding impressive in all musical styles and represents unprecedented value for money."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: J. Leiva Zoco 2.0 cajon review
(Reviewed in Rhythm)
Mapex Armory kit
Our verdict
"Armory presents yet another significant step in the impressive onward march of Mapex. With hybrid shells, rounded bearing edges and superb finishes it will surely storm the middle market."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mapex Armory kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm)
Meinl Byzance Vintage Pure rides
Our verdict
"A little off the beaten track but no less superb for it, these rides are as rich in tone and colour as their appearances. They're not cheap, but instruments with this much character justify the outlay."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Meinl Byzance Vintage Pure rides review
(Reviewed in Rhythm)
Premier Modern Classic kits
Our verdict
"The first collaboration of Steve White and Keith Keough comes up trumps, with shells that should win awards and a correspondingly wicked sound."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Premier Modern Classic Bebop 20 review
(Reviewed in Rhythm)
Roland TM-2 Trigger Module
Our verdict
"The TM-2 is an affordable addition to your kit, and could well divert the sample-hungry hybrid drummer's attention from shelling out on an SPD-SX. Nice one, Roland!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland TM-2 Trigger Module review
(Reviewed in Rhythm)
Sabian Cymbal Vote winners
Our verdict
"Another top collection as voted for by everyday drummers worldwide. Iso and Raw Bell crashes are bright and colourful, the X-Plosion ride and Freq Hats multi-purpose, warm and musical. Winners all."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sabian Cymbal Vote winners review
(Reviewed in Rhythm)
Sakae Drums Trilogy kit
Our verdict
"Sakae's Trilogy, with its thin three-ply shells and reinforcing rings, is markedly different from anything the company previously produced. Excellent drums, hand-made with real flair."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sakae Drums Trilogy kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm)
Yamaha Absolute Hybrid Maple kit
Our verdict
"Calling on expertise in various areas of instrument manufacture, the Absolute Hybrid Maple exemplifies Yamaha's pursuit of excellence."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha Absolute Hybrid Maple kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm)
Zildjian K Kerope Cymbals
Our verdict
"Dark and mysterious, malleable and full of complex, bittersweet character, the Kerope set achieves Zildjian's own vintage brief beautifully, recalling a classic era increasingly desired by the modern player."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Zildjian K Kerope Cymbals review
(Reviewed in Rhythm)