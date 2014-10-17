MIA Awards 2014: Rhythm Percussion Product of the Year Award

Come 18 November, the key players in the music instrument industry will be heading to London's Park Plaza hotel for the annual MIA Awards ceremony.

We asked for your help in narrowing down our longlist of great drum gear to a final 10 products, and we can now unveil the shortlist - in alphabetical order - for the Rhythm Percussion Product of the Year Award.

The winner will be announced during the ceremony, but here you can browse the 10 products still in the running after your vote, starting with the DW Design Series Kit...

Our verdict

"The standard of build is nothing short of superb, faultless in fact. The sound is impressive and all the features equally so."

5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Drum Workshop Design Series kit review

(Reviewed in Rhythm)