Ex Soulfly drummer selling kit

Former Soulfly drummer David Kinkade is selling his drum gear.

The sticksman, who announced his retirement recently, has listed a wealth of kit on eBay.

Among the bounty up for grabs are Sabian cymbals, an Alesis DM10 and a Pearl UltraCast snare.

Blabbermouth reports that Kinkade had this to say about selling the gear: "I no longer need any of it; therefore I would like to make it available to everyone. I have a lot of stuff and I'd prefer that it goes to people who will appreciate and use it rather than just have it collect dust in my home….it's kinda hard to part with it but my fiancée and I are expecting a baby girl who is due in early April so I'm trying to save as much money as I can right now."

He also revealed that he will shortly be listing his Pearl Masters Premium kit for sale.