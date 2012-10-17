More

Soulfly drummer David Kinkade to quit music

Drummer to retire after Soulfly's Asia shows

Soulfly drummer David Kinkade has announced that he is quitting the band, drums and music altogether.

In a series of posts on his Facebook page, the sticksman revealed that the band's run of shows in Asia would be his last, reports Blabbermouth.

He said: "Music doesn't have a 401K plan, insurance, anything that I can count on in the end to support my family, and that scares me. I can't just crawl back to my mom's couch anymore if I drop the ball. I have people depending on me to provide, so I'd rather not be selfish anymore and focus on the real rather than a dream."

Kinkade went on to say that he does not see life on the road as glamorous nor does he see himself as a rock star, adding "I'm a hired gun and always have been just a hired gun... I'm just a hired gun who was luckier than most to have worked my way up the food chain a bit further than others. The fact is that I've tasted it all now and want nothing to do with the entire dish anymore."

He concluded: "I don't enjoy playing drums anymore, shows or anything to do with it. I just want to be home with my family. My fiancée, the kids, my Mom, Grandpa. Those are the only people who mean something to me… I'm just thankful that I made the decision at 29 rather than 39."