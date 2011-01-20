Aquarian and MIDItronix unveils inHEAD acoustic/electronic trigger drum heads

Aquarian miditronix inhead

NAMM 2011: Attempting to steal some of Zildjian's Gen16 AE Acoustic Electronic cymbal thunder, Aquarian has teamed up with MIDItronix to unveil the inHEAD - an acoustic/electronic drum head.

In a nutshell, you can fit the inHEAD to any acoustic drum and trigger a bunch of new electronic sounds.

Aquarian recommends you couple inHEAD with a contraption called the inBOX which, by the sounds of things, plugs into your existing drum module to enhance its capabilities and effectiveness of working with the inHEAD. Here's the press blurb:

"Drummers love playing real drums and the inHEAD sacrifices none of the feel and sensitivity that you want to experience from a real drumhead and drum in an acoustic environment. The innovative inHEAD technology eliminates unwanted crosstalk and double triggering issues."

"The inHEAD, coupled with its companion the inBOX, lets your electronic drum module perform like it never has before. Reinforce your sound without using microphones. Create new hybrid acoustic/electronic drum and percussion sounds that are all your own. Save time in the studio by capturing great sounding audio while also sending accurate midi information to your favorite computer software."

You might remember Pearl's e-Pro Live full acoustic/electronic drum kit released at NAMM 2010 - the trend continues...