Andrew WK is to attempt to set a world record for drumming for 24 hours solid.
The 'Party Hard' cult rocker will get behind the kit at tomorrow night's O Music Awards in New York. The Roots drummer Questlove will also be on hand, although it is yet to be confirmed whether he will be tub thumping for hours on end.
Andrew WK teams up with Questlove for world record attempt
