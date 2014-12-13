4 best electronic drums and pads in 2014
Nord Drum II
The Rhythm Best of drums 2014 polls have received over 34,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2014. Here, we present the electronic drum gear launched this year. First up we have Nord's excellent Nord Drum II.
We say: The upgraded features of the new drum synth means it is now a serious musical instrument.
Alesis DM10-X mesh kit
We say: The DM10 X Kit Mesh is a comprehensive yet cost-effective set-up with the ability to load new sound sets, offering future-proofing and great value.
Yamaha DTX522 electronic drum kit
We say: The DTX502 and its accompanying kit offers so much as a practice tool at home and maybe even for gigging too.
Roland TD-1KV electronic drum kit
We say: The TD-1's flexible pedal positioning, upgradeability and solid construction mean that, unlike other budget set-ups, you're unlikely to damage or outgrow this kit in a hurry.
