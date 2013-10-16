Yamaha DTX522 Kit review

The DTX502 and its accompanying kit offers so much as a practice tool at home and maybe even for gigging too.

Stepping into the place of the DTX500 and occupying the lower mid-range position of Yamaha's electronic kits is the new Yamaha DTX502 drum module. The firm is promising ""vastly improved sound quality, highly expressive playability and user-friendly functionality" and it was certainly one of the highlight's of this year's Musikmesse. Now we've got our hands on our own...

Build

Giving scope for varying budgets and playing applications, Yamaha has produced four five-piece kits to accompany the new module. Having reviewed the top of the range DTX562 already, here we take a look at the entry-level DTX522.

The DTX500 module itself has all the allure of any hi-tech gadgetry, with its shiny black top panel interspersed with a selection of clearly labelled, intuitively placed buttons, LED/LCD displays and the familiar quick access wheel.

"This module is the first in the DTX range to incorporate additional sounds created by third-party VST developers"

There is over twice the memory capacity and around 250 more sounds than its predecessor. The DTX502 now gives the user a total of 691 drum and percussion samples and 128 keyboard voices. There is also plenty of space for user kits - 50 of them in fact - that's 30 more than the previous model. While many of the drum samples are taken from Yamaha's classic acoustic drums, this module is the first in the DTX range to incorporate additional sounds created by third-party VST developers.

You are not confined to these onboard voices however thanks to the USB port, which gives the user access to the wealth of drum sample libraries readily available. Also, when connected to a computer and using Yamaha's free downloadable Musicsoft app, you can transfer your own samples and midi song data into the module's on-board flash memory and back-up user-created kits and settings.

The review set is a combination of two packages: the DMR502 module/ rack set and the series baby DTP522 pad set. The lightweight and robust rack features a resin ball-type snare mount and the DTX502 module. Included in the pad set is the excellent KP65 kick pad and the triple-zoned XP80 snare which features Yamaha's excellent Textured Cellular Silicone head.

The DTX522 also includes the DTP522 pad set comprising three triple- zoned chokeable pads for hi-hat, crash and a ride, three 8" rubber tom pads and a hi-hat controller pedal.

Hands On

When powering on for the first time the module requests the user to input kit type - an initial requirement for pad/triggering optimisation. The keenly priced DTX522's unforgiving rubber tom pads have the kind of feel and response that's fairly typical of many budget-type kits. The impressive TCS snare, cymbals and KP65 kick help elevate the kit far beyond this level.

"The samples are crisp and clean without being clouded or 'improved' - just a really great drum sound"

The interpretation of the module is both swift and incredibly accurate and the sound is literally striking. The samples are crisp and clean without being clouded or 'improved' with compression or masses of reverb - just a really great drum sound.

The selection of intelligently compiled kits and the small but diverse range of songs is equally impressive. Features on the cymbals such as muting, swells and choking is authentic and makes the whole set more enjoyable to play.

One particular kit which demonstrates a little of the DTX522 potential is the 'Funk Master' kit - this has the usual snare, hi-hat and kick but two of the toms are used to trigger/halt a funk groove while the other has some snappy organ solos - constructive and fun. So too are the practice routines which makes these kits great platforms for honing those drumming skills.