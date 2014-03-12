Musikmesse 2014: Allen & Heath announces Xone:23C DJ mixer/audio interface

MUSIKMESSE 2014: Following the launch of the Xone:23 mixer at NAMM, Allen & Heath has unveiled the Xone:23C DJ mixer. This sister product offers the same features but also adds a 4 stereo channel internal audio interface , X:LINK fucntionality for connectivity with compatible Xone products, and a copy of the Mixvibes Cross LE software.

You can find out more in the video above and press release below. Xone:23C is set to ship in June priced at £419. Check out the Allen & Heath website for further details.

Allen & Heath Xone:23C press release

Following the launch of the Xone:23 earlier this year, Allen & Heath has announced the introduction of a sister product, the Xone:23C. Also a 2 channel mixer, the Xone:23C features the same pro features as the Xone:23, with the addition of a 4 stereo channel internal soundcard, X:LINK to connect compatible Xone products, and ships with a copy of Mixvibes Cross LE software.

The 96kHz 24bit 4 stereo channel USB soundcard enables replay and recording from any chosen DJ software, offering users all the benefits of digital DJing using the controls of a "real" mixer. The bundled Mixvibes Cross LE software also enables 2-deck DVS control, and plug 'n play connection of a Xone:K series controller, premapped ready for use.

The Xone:23C also features the renowned analogue Voltage Control Filter (VCF) system, offering Low-Pass and High-Pass filters, frequency sweep and 'mild to wild' resonance control.

The 2 stereo channels feature independent level controls for each of 4 inputs enabling up to four stereo sources to be simultaneously routed to the mix, as well as the dedicated send and return system for external FX. The cross fader can also be upgraded with the latest Innofader for enhanced scratch performance, available as an accessory from Allen & Heath.

The main mix output and mic input are on professional standard balanced XLR's, and there is a dedicated record output. The Xone:23C is equipped with comprehensive monitoring facilities, including a booth output with its own volume control, a cue mix control, and signal levels clearly displayed on the 9 segment peak hold meters.

Styled on the flagship Xone:DB4, the Xone:23C includes soft touch, backlit controls, light-piped meters and a distinctive new shaped steel faceplate.

"The Xone:23C offers the ability to interface with digital Djing whilst utilising conventional mixing in a compact, accessible format," comments Xone product specialist, Greg Ibbotson. "With the option to add our Xone controllers to the mixer setup via X:LINK, you not only save USB ports on your computer but have extended software control at your fingertips for expanding your DJ setup. Also, the Mixvibes Cross LE software brings access to DVS control in conjunction with the Xone:23C."