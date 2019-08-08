Deal of the day: purchase any Nektar controller and get Steinberg Padshop Pro for free

From today, right up to 30 September, Nektar is offering a full licence for Steinberg Padshop Pro on all Nektar MIDI controller purchases.
Steinberg’s granular synth plugin features eight grain streams per oscillator, over 450 factory patches, 12 high-quality filter types, a comprehensive modulation matrix and an algorithmic reverb. On top of all that, you’re also able to drag-and-drop your own samples.
All Nektar controller products are included: Nektar SE-series, Impact GX and LX+ series, Panorama T, Panorama P series and Pacer.
Padshop Pro can be bought separately for $79/£68/€79, while more details on the promotion and how to claim can be found on the Nektar website.
