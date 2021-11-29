Cyber Monday MIDI controller deals: Arturia, Novation, Korg and more

If you're looking for a great deal on a MIDI controller or MIDI keyboard, today's the day to pick one up - there's huge savings across products from Arturia, Korg, M-Audio, Novation and more over at Guitar Center, Sweetwater and Amazon this Cyber Monday.

If that doesn't tickle your fancy you can find more head-spinning discounts on a variety of other musical products over at our Cyber Monday music deals hub.

When you're looking for a MIDI controller, there's more than a few things to consider, but whatever your needs, there's bound to be a Cyber Monday deal for you. If you need something with powerful DAW control and live capabilities, Arturia's Keylab 49 is the one for you, with a tasty $40 off at Amazon.

For those who are looking to enter complex, multi-octave keyboard parts but aren't fussed about pads and sliders, the M-Audio Keystation 49es is discounted by $30 at Guitar Center. On the more portable end of the spectrum, we've got the Korg nanoKEY studio, a fantastically compact device that packs a surprising array of features into a controller you can carry anywhere.

Arturia Keylab 49: was $269, now $229 Arturia Keylab 49: was $269, now $229 49-key keyboard? Check. Knobs, sliders and pads for sophisticated MIDI control? More than you can shake a maraca at. Bundled software suite that comes with Analog Lab, Ableton Live Lite and over 5000 synth sounds? You guessed it - the Keylab's got it. Arturia's Keylab 49 is one of the most full-featured, versatile controllers on the market, and it's been priced down by $40 at Amazon this Cyber Monday.

M-Audio Keystation 49es: was $119, now $89 M-Audio Keystation 49es: was $119, now $89 The Keystation 49es is the perfect choice for those looking to control virtual instruments in their DAW, with no added fuss. This versatile controller houses a 49-key, full-size, velocity-sensitive keyboard that's ideal for expressively articulating melodic ideas and jamming out gnarly chord sequences with ease. What's more, the Keystation comes with a host of bundled software that includes Ableton Live Lite, Pro Tools First M-Audio Edition, and several virtual instruments from M-Audio's AIR Music range.

Novation Launchkey 37: was $199, now $189 Novation Launchkey 37: was $199, now $189 As the brains behind the ubiquitous Launchpad, Novation are renowned for producing quality MIDI controllers that are responsive, capable and full-featured. The Launchkey stands as a testament to this reputation: with a quality 37-key keyboard, velocity-sensitive pads, 8 fixed rotary knobs and a bundle of included software to get you started, this one's a steal at $189.

Korg nanoKEY studio: was $200, now $146 Korg nanoKEY studio: was $200, now $146 If you like to make music on the go, or you're working with a smaller set-up or limited space, the nanoKEY could be the MIDI controller for you. Packing Bluetooth connectivity,25 velocity-sensitive keys, 8 pads, 8 knobs and a central touch pad into a 14x7in package that weighs just over half a pound, the nanoKEY allows you to convert inspiration into sound anywhere, anytime.