Cyber Monday M1 Macbook Air and MacBook Pro deals we didn't think we'd see

Apple's M1 Macs are new - brand spanking new - which made us suspect that it was unlikely that they'd be discounted much this Cyber Monday. It turns out that we were wrong, though, as you can still save on the M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch and M1 MacBook Air.
If you live in the UK, you can save more than £49 on the new silicon-powered Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, with the price coming down from £1,299 to £1,249.97.
Apple M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch:
Was £1,299 £1,249.97 at Amazon
Save more than £49 on this just-released MacBook Pro at Amazon UK, with M1 power, 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Logic Pro and GarageBand are already fully compatible and other DAWs and plugins will inevitably follow suit.View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro M1 13-inch (2020):
Was £1,319.99 £1,099.99 at TecoBuy
Save £120 on a brand-new MacBook Pro, with that all-important M1 chip. This model has 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD and is available in silver.
Apple M1 MacBook Air M1:
Was £1,055.99 £879.99 at TecoBuy
Save £176: A chunky discount, and a significantly lower price than elsewhere, on a brand-new MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.
US deal hounds, meanwhile, can save even more over at B&H Photo, which is offering a cool $100 off the same machine. The price here is $1,199, down from $1,299.
Perhaps even more tempting is the $899 for the M1 MacBook Air, a laptop that most reviewers have considered a gamechanger, below.
Apple M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch:
Was $1,299 $1,199 at B&H Photo
This model comes in Space Grey with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, and is available to US customers at B&H Photo.View Deal
Apple M1 MacBook Air:
$999.99 $899 at Adorama
You rarely find brand new Apple products on sale so soon after being released, but right now for Cyber Monday you can save $100 off the new Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip - while it lasts.View Deal
Switching to M1 power right now isn’t a great idea for everyone, of course, as there are still compatibility issues to consider, but if you’re looking for your first music computer and want to use either Logic Pro or GarageBand, you’re getting a lot of machine for your money here.
