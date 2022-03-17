Create more content with up to 24% off iRig microphones and interfaces in IK Multimedia’s sale

If you create any sort of online content - whether that’s YouTube gear reviews or Instagram performances - you want to sound good, right? Audio from your phone is fine, but it won't exactly deliver the sheen your viewers expect. IK Multimedia’s iRig range is a suite of tools aimed at helping you make your mobile content sound better. Currently there’s up to 24% savings to be had on IK Multimedia iRig gear - including everything from the popular iRig MicCast 2, iRig iMic Studio and iRig Pro Duo I/O 2-channel interface. The sale ends on 31 March.

The iRig Pro Duo I/O is a battery or mains-powered, lightning, USB-A and C-connected audio interface , with inputs for XLR mics (plus 48v phantom power) and your ¼” guitar jack. It’s a portable, go-anywhere, record anytime device that we awarded 4.5 stars to in our review . Right now can save $/€40 . If you want something a little more compact, the Pro I/O model is also available for the same price .

If it’s a killer iPhone microphone you’re after, the iRig Mig Studio is designed to elevate your mobile recordings. Not only does this large diaphragm condenser mic work with iOS and Android devices, it’s also compatible with your Mac or PC. The mic comes complete with on-board gain and headphone level controls. IK Multimedia has even seen fit to include a desktop tripod, so you can be set up and ready to record in no time. Whether you want to record acoustic guitar , speech, vocals, drums or other stringed instruments, with $/€40 off there are few cheaper ways to produce great results right now.

The sale also includes savings on the iRig Stream Solo , a dedicated streaming audio interface, capable of connecting up to three sound sources for mixing into your stream, and the Mic Cast 2 and HD , which are both dedicated smartphone microphones for speech applications.

iRig Creator sale: Up to 24% off mics and interfaces

Whether you want to supercharge your phone for recording speech, enhance your mobile recording rig for on the go sessions, or you’re in the market for a capable, portable microphone for capturing those impromptu musical moments, the iRig series has something to fit the bill. From now until 31 March, you can save up to 24% on some big hitters in the range.

Those offers in full: